‘Christmas Light Display Showcase’ returns for 9th year without contest

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Christmas is just days away and there’s a fun way to find decorated houses to visit in the Northland.

The annual “Christmas Light Display Showcase” is returning for its 9th year.

Regardless of the size of the display, everyone is encouraged to be a part of the tradition.

This year there won’t be a contest.

Residents will be able to join in on the merriment without worrying about competing against the big decorations.

You can register to appear on a list of decorated houses or view the map of participants by clicking here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.