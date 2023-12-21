‘Christmas Light Display Showcase’ returns for 9th year without contest

The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has kicked off across the Northland, giving the public...
The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has kicked off across the Northland, giving the public the chance to choose the brightest house in the area.(Jamie Paquette)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Christmas is just days away and there’s a fun way to find decorated houses to visit in the Northland.

The annual “Christmas Light Display Showcase” is returning for its 9th year.

Regardless of the size of the display, everyone is encouraged to be a part of the tradition.

This year there won’t be a contest.

Residents will be able to join in on the merriment without worrying about competing against the big decorations.

You can register to appear on a list of decorated houses or view the map of participants by clicking here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
Generic police lights
20-year-old Duluth woman arrested after overdose death
FILE: Police lights
Two Arrested on Pending Charges of Attempted First-Degree Aggravated Robbery
FILE: Police lights
Duluth man arrested on child pornography charges
Southern Minnesota native Glen Taylor shares his plan of giving back to his roots.
Man gifts $172 million in farmland to help community

Latest News

Trampled by Turtles Duluth 2024 announcement
‘Trampled by Turtles’ announces 2024 Duluth concert
Duluth firefighters will receive higher salaries in the new year.
Duluth firefighters to receive raises after Approval of 2024 Tax Levy
Every year, DPD partners with multiple community outreach groups to help children in need...
‘Shop with A Cop’ provides Christmas gifts to children in need
At city hall, organizers with CHUM joined the group for a candlelight vigil.
Candlelight vigil honors homeless lives lost in Duluth