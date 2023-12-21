Boys and Girls Club of the Northland receives $7,500 Donation

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Northland youth organization received a large donation from a Duluth business.

On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland received a $7,500 check from Pier B Resorts.

According to the Boys and Girls Club the money will go to its Healthy Lifestyle Programming. The program promotes healthy choices and staying active especially during the winter months.

Club Director Emily Burnside says the gift came at the perfect time.

“Christmas at the boys and girls club is nothing like I’ve ever experienced anywhere else in my life,” said Burnside. “Just the smiles that I see on the kids’ faces when they walk in and see these brand new things that they might not get anywhere else, it’s unparalleled.”

The money donated will be used for active indoor equipment for the children to use.

