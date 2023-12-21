20-year-old Duluth woman arrested after overdose death

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman was arrested after allegedly selling drugs to an 18-year-old who later died.

On Wednesday Duluth Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for third-degree murder and third-degree sale of a controlled substance.

According to the DPD, the arrest came after officers investigated a fatal overdose that occurred on June 18 in the 700 block of E 5th St.

A blue M30 pill and a baggie with crushed blue powder were located and seized, and it was determined the pill and powder contained traces of fentanyl.

An autopsy was done on the 18-year-old woman, and it revealed that she died from fentanyl.

Authorities say officers then investigated her death and determined the 20-year-old delivered the pills to the woman the night before she died.

Officers say the woman was also selling to multiple other individuals throughout Duluth.

“Good work by Duluth Investigators for holding this offender accountable for selling these harmful substances to members of our community and continuing to take these substances off our streets,” said DPD officials in a news release.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.