‘Trampled by Turtles’ announces 2024 Duluth concert

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A big announcement came from the band “Trampled by Turtles” on Wednesday.

The band shared they’ll be playing a show in Duluth on July 6, 2024.

“Trampled By Turtles” started in Duluth 20 years ago and has since become known nationwide.

Next summer’s venue hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s become a tradition for them to play at Bayfront Park each summer.

Tickets aren’t on sale just yet.

You can sign up to be the first to know the details here.

