St. Louis County invests big in historic building for 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County budget for 2024 invests nearly $850,000 in the Depot.

St. Louis County approved a $491.5 million budget for 2024, allotting about $500,000 more for the Depot than last year.

The Depot is one of the county’s most historic buildings located in downtown Duluth.

The funding will go toward building maintenance, staffing, and hosting events.

Director of the Depot, Mary Tennis, said basic upkeep of the older building is critical.

“We represent history in the area,” said Tennis. “We represent the Performing Arts in the area. We have so many different community programs that are happening in our Great Hall and in other common areas of the building.”

Tennis believes keeping up appearances to uphold the original design.

“The original architects of the building, Peabody and Stearns, designed the building to blow people away, where they wanted to really impress people,” said Tennis. “Like here’s Duluth. Welcome to the Northland.”

St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray agrees it is important to maintain the railway which connected St. Louis County to the rest of the country back in 1892.

“It’s about seeing lights and being inviting,” said Gray. “It’s about going into a safe and and well maintained building. It’s about having options to do theater to do performances, to see history, to meet and mix and mingle with others.”

After receiving state funding, construction of the Northern Lights Express which will connect the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities, opens the door for more people to see all the depot has to offer.

“The NLX is slated to arrive here at the Depot,” said Tennis. “We still are one of those first landmarks that people see when they come into town. And once they come to the depot, they stay at the depot because there’s something new around every corner.”

St. Louis County is also asking the state for $11 million for a $16 million project to replace the whole HVAC system.

