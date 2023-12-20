‘Shop with A Cop’ provides Christmas gifts to children in need

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Twenty-eight children went Christmas shopping with members of the Duluth Police Department during the city’s annual “Shop with a Cop.”

Every year, DPD partners with multiple community outreach groups to help children in need purchase gifts for themselves and their families.

The Irving Community Club donated $10,000 and Target donated an additional $2,500 for the event. Tuesday the kids and police officers roamed through the aisles of Target at Miller Hill Mall and followed the shopping with wrapping gifts.

The annual Christmas tradition is designed to be more than just holiday fun. According to the DPD, the event helps to build personal connection and trust with police officers at a young age.

“This is a great event for not only the kids but for our officers, we get to interact with the kids in a different light,” said James Forsyth with Duluth Police. “Oftentimes we see these kids during tragedies, could be the worst day of that family’s life that we see them; so this is an opportunity to shed a good light, especially during the Christmas season.”

In addition to the gifts, twenty families received a $200 gift card to Super One to help purchase food over the holiday.

Members of the Duluth Police Department will also be delivering toys and supplies to Bethany Crisis Center in Morgan Park and two Northwood Children’s Services locations.

