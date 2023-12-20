Part 7: Reflecting on time aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha

TV6's Elizabeth Peterson wraps up the series by reflecting on her time and experience aboard...
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson wraps up the series by reflecting on her time and experience aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha.
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson wraps up the series by reflecting on her time and experience aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha.

Follow along the entire journey:

Part 1: TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes

Part 2: Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 3: Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 4: Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks

Part 5: The final leg of our journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 6: A videographer’s experience aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha

Part 7: Reflecting on time aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha

This entire series is easy to watch on the TV6+ Streaming App.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

