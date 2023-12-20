Officials remind Minnesotans to properly dispose of holiday greenery

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reminding residents on how to properly dispose of holiday greenery.

According to officials, some of that greenery may be hiding dangerous pests.

Diseases and invasive species can make their way onto trees and boughs brought into Minnesota from other states.

Residents should take these steps to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season:

  • The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a map of yard waste compost locations; contact locations directly to see if they accept trees and greenery.
  • Do not toss trees and greenery into your backyard woods or residential compost pile, which can spread the invasive species or disease.
  • Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed of in trash cans.
  • If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort is to burn the greens. Always check fire danger conditions and burning restrictions before burning and follow local ordinances.

Pests of concern include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect established in the eastern U.S. where many decorative Fraser firs are grown.

Feeding damage caused by this invasive insect can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs, and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop.

Also, boxwood blight, a fungal disease, and round leaf bittersweet, an invasive noxious weed, are sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces and can endanger native trees and other landscaping.

If you suspect your greenery or tree may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684, reportapest@state.mn.us, or through the online reporting form.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range
Diocese of Duluth Crest
Diocese of Duluth releases statement on same-sex couples

Latest News

Trampled by Turtles Duluth 2024 announcement
‘Trampled by Turtles’ announces 2024 Duluth concert
Koi Perich
Esko football star Koi Perich signs to Minnesota Gophers
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin prosecutor appeals ruling that cleared way for abortions to resume in state
A journey through the Great Lakes
Part 1: TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes