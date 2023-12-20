Mostly cloudy today with clouds and mild weather continuing the rest of the week

WEDNESDAY: Today will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with some Lake Effect snow flurries along the North and South Shore and into the Twin Ports. Winds will be out of the E at 10-20 MPH with a high of 31 degrees in Duluth.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be mild as we warm up into the weekend with a high of 35 in Duluth and 30′s across the Northland. Winds will be lighter out of the SE at 5-10 MPH with mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Friday will feature a slight chance of AM drizzle/freezing drizzle with mild weather continuing, with high’s near 40 in Wisconsin and in the mid to upper 30′s in Minnesota. Cloudy skies will dominate throughout the day.

WEEKEND: We’re tracking a system that will move into the region on Christmas Eve and last through Christmas Day. Right now, it looks to be all rain, with a chance of mixed precipitation across far northern and NW Minnesota on Christmas Day. No significant snow accumulation is expected at this time, with mild air remaining in place through the holiday.

