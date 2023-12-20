Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos

Jared Ness took the challenge to go to all 26 Pacheros locations in Iowa to win free burritos for a year. (SOURCE: KCCI, JARED NESS, CNN)
By KCCI via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa man is the first to complete the “Iowa Queso Cruise,” a challenge to customers to go to all 26 Pacheros restaurant locations in one day.

Pacheros even heard about the challenge and said they would offer 52 free burritos for a year to anyone who could complete it.

The task is a tall order, but Jared Ness decided to take it head-on.

“I figured, screw it, I’m going to be home for two weeks. So, I packed all my stuff for two weeks, and I got out the door,” he said.

Ness’ co-worker Alex Gookin created the challenge.

Gookin did the math and figured out you could visit all Pancheros locations in 24 hours.

Starting in West Des Moines at 10:30 a.m., participating customers could spend five minutes at each location before ending up in Iowa City at 1:45 a.m. right before the restaurant closes.

“Over my lunch break I decided I was going to do the stupid math to see how long it would take to do that, figured it out and it picked up steam pretty quick,” Gookin said.

Pacheros took notice of the challenge on X, formerly known as Twitter, and released official rules.

Ness finished the challenge last Saturday with hours to spare.

“I won’t be eating any more burritos than I already do. This is simply paying for the one burrito I get every week,” he said.

The burrito challenge is a little more feasible with Pacheros in Iowa with 26 locations.

If it were attempted with another Mexican fast food chain, the numbers could be a bit more daunting. Chipotle for example has more than 3,100 locations in the U.S., and Taco Bell has over 7,800.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
Police Lights Generic
Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range

Latest News

The Ordean Foundation is celebrating its 90th anniversary by giving $90,000 to the American...
Ordean Foundation donates $90K to AICHO
Governor Walz announced on Dec. 15 a record $348 million will be going to nonprofits focused...
Minnesota allocates record amount of state funding for housing
Authorities say the occupants were not injured.
Plane breaks through ice during landing on Upper Red Lake
Elementary students dropped off gifts to older folks spending the holidays either in the...
Giving Tree Project continues heartwarming tradition 21 years later
Leaders say the budget supports key investments to ensure delivery of the county’s broad range...
St. Louis County approves $491 million budget for 2024