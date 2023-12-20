First Alert: Warmth and rain still on track for Christmas

WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the 20s and teens. Winds will be relatively light out of the ESE at 5-10 MPH. Some light lake effect snow will be possible up the North Shore with accumulations less than an inch.

THURSDAY: Relatively quiet weather continues with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Overcast skies persist with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A couple very light rain and snow showers may move through the region. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with overcast skies.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 30s and 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain becomes likely Sunday afternoon through early Monday with a chance for rain lingering throughout the day on Monday. There will be a small chance for light snow mixing into the rain, but that should only be for northwestern portions of the region and accumulation would be minimal. We are still a few days away, so check back for any updates!

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.