First Alert: Warmth and rain still on track for Christmas

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the 20s and teens. Winds will be relatively light out of the ESE at 5-10 MPH. Some light lake effect snow will be possible up the North Shore with accumulations less than an inch.

THURSDAY: Relatively quiet weather continues with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies persist with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A couple very light rain and snow showers may move through the region. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with overcast skies.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 30s and 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain becomes likely Sunday afternoon through early Monday with a chance for rain lingering throughout the day on Monday. There will be a small chance for light snow mixing into the rain, but that should only be for northwestern portions of the region and accumulation would be minimal. We are still a few days away, so check back for any updates!

