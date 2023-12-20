Esko football star Koi Perich signs to Minnesota Gophers

Koi Perich
Koi Perich(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - After getting 13 offers, Minnesota’s number one football recruit, who is from Esko, has made his decision on National Signing Day.

Koi Perich officially signed with the Minnesota Gophers on Wednesday, according to the university’s Twitter.

The Esko senior safety had a late offer from Ohio State at the beginning of November.

This season Perich had 57 tackles, two sacks, five interceptions and five defensive touchdowns, including two pick-six scores against Hermantown.

He also ran for more than 700 yards on just 61 carries and scored 17 total offensive touchdowns.

Perich will sign during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Esko Theater.

