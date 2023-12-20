Duluth firefighters to receive raises after Approval of 2024 Tax Levy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth firefighters are getting a bump in their salaries next year, all thanks to a bump in Duluth property taxes.

On Monday, the city council unanimously voted to increase Duluth’s tax levy by 3.1%.

What that looks like for homeowners in the city, if you own a $200,000 home, you’ll see your property taxes increase by $8 a month, next year.

It’s slightly more than what Mayor Emily Larson had proposed, but the council wanted to increase it to help raise firefighters’ wages.

According to the Duluth Fire Department and their union leaders, the raise was one that needed to happen, especially following another busy year.

“We’re looking at close to 16,000 runs this year,” said Chief Shawn Krizaj, with the Duluth Fire Department. “Again, another annual high.”

2023 brought on a new record of calls for the DFD, as well as low staffing numbers.

“Usually, we lose one or two of our candidates who are looking to apply to Duluth, or current employees,” said Krizaj.

Krizaj cites lack of competitive wages as a reason the department struggles to recruit and retain qualified candidates.

“That pay gap widened over the years,” said Krizaj.

According to a study done by the Minnesota Professional Firefighters Association, when it comes to starting pay, Duluth is well below the state average offering $53,000 a year compared to the state average of $65,000 a year.

Compared to similar sized departments across Minnesota, that put the fire department dead last.

Minnesota Professional Fire Fighter Association Salary Study. (Northern News Now)

“Being the third busiest, the third biggest, and being 28th in pay, it’s frankly a little embarrassing for the city, for the department, and for our members,” said Krizaj.

With recruitment and retention on the line, the Duluth Firefighter’s Local 101 Union turned to city leaders for help.

After a few years of conversation, the city council voted to raise firefighter wages by 8% in the new year.

“While 18% would get us to the median range, 8% is a huge step in the right direction,” said Katie Sandstrom, the Local 101 Union treasurer.

“We are choosing to invest in our staff long term. You’ll see that additional increase, relatively modest increase in the budget, to invest in core public services and public safety is something I think we can all agree on is a priority long term,” said Arik Forsman, a Duluth City Councilor.

A priority the council says is to keep the best of the best in Duluth, even if it comes at taxpayer’s expense.

“The tradeoff there is what are they getting for their money,” said Krizaj. “I think they’re getting, in my opinion, one of the best, if not the best fire department in the state.”

The pay raise is expected to begin right at the start of the new year.

