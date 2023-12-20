City by City: Duluth, Rice Lake, Iron River

Duluth- Judges are needed for an upcoming robotics competition. The Regional FIRST Robotics Competition will be held the first weekend in March 2024. This is a double regional event and a total of 40 judges are needed. Judges are not required to have previous experience but must be willing to commit to the time, have good communication skills, and be willing to work with the team. FIRST robotics competitions allow high school students to design and build robots that must compete in a game with set rules in a given time. Interested judges can send in an email.

Rice Lake, WI- Northwood Technical College is expanding distance learning technology. The school received the USDA’s Rural Utility Services Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant. They and two partners will receive nearly 1 million dollars for the project. Northwood Tech hopes to replace outdated equipment and provide better online mental health services. 30 classrooms across all four campuses will be given priority.

Iron River, WI- VFW Post 10197 is hosting a blood drive on December 20. The drive will be hosted at the VFW building from 12-6 p.m. All are welcome to donate. The Red Cross has also started a new promotion. Anyone who donates through January 5 will receive a free long-sleeved shirt.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Twin Ports, Chisholm, Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.