Candlelight vigil honors homeless lives lost in Duluth

Homeless vigil honors lives lost in Duluth
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders marched from the CHUM food shelf to Duluth City hall holding signs of remembrance for those who passed without having found a home.

At city hall, organizers with CHUM joined the group for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night. The names of those who died this year were read out loud, followed by a native drumming ceremony.

CHUM Street Outreach Coordinator Deb Holman said when it comes to understanding Duluth’s homeless problem, knowledge is power.

”I hear a lot of negativity about homelessness and I think people need to take the time and learn about it,” Holman said. ”There’s really not a lot to be afraid of, but I think people are scared of the unknown, so the more you can learn, the better you’ll be.”

At Tuesday’s vigil, homeless advocates who passed away this year were also honored for their work in the community.

