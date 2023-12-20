Bluebird Foundation starts music scholarship to honor Bill Sandwick

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Beatles played their only Minnesota concert at Metropolitan Stadium in August 1965. Bill Sandwick of Sandstone was there amid the mania.

“There’s a myth that’s grown up that they didn’t sound that good live. They were excellent live,” Sandwick said in a 2019 interview.

Life-long Beatles fan Bill was inspired by the Fab Four to become a rocker himself. He has played in regionally noted bands like the Rage, Winterwood and Sandstone’s garage classics, the Kan-dells.

“You better cry, girl,” sang the Kan-dells on one of their 45s from the 60s.

Sandwick’s love of music drove him to give back to young musicians through the Bluebird Foundation, an organization that sets up scholarships.

“We founded the Bluebird Foundation ten years ago as a tribute to my mother, and Bill took onto the Bluebird Foundation immediately,” Bluebird Foundation President Tracy Lundeen said.

Bill Sandwick passed away in November at the age of 72. Now, his musician friends plan to pay permanent tribute to him.

“We have the Bluebird Foundation and we are honored to set up an independent scholarship in his name,” Lundeen said.

His name was a big part of the Northland scene, from the Beatles era to today.

“Bill was a fantastic musician and a huge part of the music legacy in the Twin Ports, and he’s going to be sadly missed,” Bluebird Foundation Board Member Andrew Perfetti said.

The Foundation said the scholarship will be awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional musical talent, a commitment to community engagement, and a passion for pushing the boundaries of creativity, reflecting the spirit of Bill Sandwick’s own musical journey.

