1 person hospitalized after buried in ash at power plant, officials say

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three people were hurt, including one who was taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said. A third person, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two and emergency responders.

Officials said that person was taken to Owensboro Health. The condition of the person is not known right now.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range
Diocese of Duluth Crest
Diocese of Duluth releases statement on same-sex couples

Latest News

Andie Coston’s parents accidentally purchased gift cards for Disney+ streaming services rather...
Grandparents accidentally buy $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for trip
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
Koi Perich
Esko football star Koi Perich signs to Minnesota Gophers
“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was...
Judge rules a 71-year-old man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent