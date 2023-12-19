Warroad appears poised to keep nickname

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It looks like the Warroad Warriors will get to keep their name and logo after all, despite language in a bill that passed the Minnesota State Legislature this year that seeks to force most schools using Native American nicknames and logos to change them.

Warroad appealed, citing their school’s connection to the local Native American community, and received no objections from any of the 11 federally-recognized tribal governments in Minnesota nor the Tribal Nation’s Education Committee by the Dec. 15 deadline.

Valley News Live is still awaiting official word from Warroad officials.

However, they boys’ hockey team posted to social media, re-tweeting a link to the news with the caption, “Nice try, Governor Walz.” It’s since been deleted.

Other media outlets report Warroad and the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds will be exempt from the changes. Other schools, including the Benson Braves, Menahga Braves and Deer River Warriors will still have to change their branding.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.