St. Louis County approves $491 million budget for 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The budget for 2024 has been set for St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Board has unanimously approved its 2024 budget at about $491,590,000 on Tuesday.

Leaders say the budget supports key investments to ensure delivery of the county’s broad range of services across departments.

They also factored in significant impacts due to inflation.

2024 Budget Points:

Critical investments in staffing to support service delivery

Investments in a variety of economic development programs to support job growth, housing, blight removal and film incentives

Critical investments in buildings and equipment, The Depot, and youth programming

Provides financial support for the Land and Minerals Department until new state law can be passed to address sales of tax forfeited properties

Ensures county departments are in compliance with statutory requirements for mandated services, and preserves the county’s strong financial position

“Our roads have never been in better shape than they are right now. That doesn’t just happen,” said Commissioner Keith Nelson, who chairs the Finance Committee for the Board. “Am I happy with the budget and levy? I always want it to be better. But is this as good as we can do given the cards we’ve been dealt? I believe it is.”

According to officials, approximately one-third of the budget is funded by the property tax levy.

The final levy was approved at $168.1 million, which is a 2.93% increase from 2023.

Leaders say that the levy varies by location because of different factors.

Depending on the homeowners location there could be a decrease in their county property taxes.

“We calculated an average, with the disclaimers that this is for the county portion only of the property tax statement, and would be for a home that had no change in valuation from the previous year,” County leaders explain. “A home valued at $250,000 would pay $127.68 less next year because we’ve seen an 11% growth in the property tax base, which offsets the 2.93% levy increase.”

Additionally, the Board voted to update its standing rules and bylaws to reduce wait times for people scheduled to speak as part of the agenda.

A 30-minute comment period will now be set aside from 9:30 a.m to 10 a.m. prior to each meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

This will allow citizens opportunity to speak for up to three minutes each on topics that aren’t on the agenda.

If the 30-minute period is not enough at that time, then the comment period will resume after all other Board activity has ended.

People are still welcome to address commissioners on items on the agenda during the meetings.

