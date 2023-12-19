Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Local organizations and leaders on the Iron Range are reacting after U.S. Steel announced a $14.1 billion acquisition agreement with the third largest steelmaker in the world, Japanese-based Nippon Steel Monday morning.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2024.

Nippon Steel will then own both Minntac and Keetac and co-own Hibtac with Cleveland Cliffs.

U.S. Steel announced earlier this year they were putting the company up for sale and began accepting multiple bids form different companies.

Earlier, U.S. Steel declined a $7.3 billion offer from Cleveland Cliffs, who already owns four of the six mines on the Range. United Steelworkers union representatives had endorsed Cliffs to be the new owners.

USW declined an interview Monday, but in a statement, they expressed their disappointment with U.S. Steel selling to an international company, saying it demonstrates greed and short-sightedness on U.S. Steel’s part.

Iron Range political expert Aaron Brown said there is a provision in USW members’ contracts that could help them stop the purchase if they choose to act on it.

“They could say no, we want to renegotiate, we don’t transfer allow this contract to be transferred because this is our right and we don’t trust this new company,” said Brown. “We want some protections.”

Right now, Nippon Steel reportedly plans to keep business as usual for the 2,500 employees who will experience the ownership change.

“Anytime you have an ownership change, you invite the possibility of consolidation, further automation and potentially cost savings through layoffs or plant closures,” said Brown.

Brown believes the purchase will spark lots of conversation in the political sphere.

“Protectionism is going to be a big political issue,” said Brown. “Will you protect these jobs? How will you protect these jobs? That’s going to be a big issue in communities like ours. It will span across both political parties.”

Republican Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents the Wabana Township area, is focusing on the positive possibilities.

“If we’re gonna see this kind of investment to acquire US Steel, what other investments could we see coming to the heart of the steel process, which is taconite mining in our Iron Range,” said Rep. Igo. “This could unlock tons of new economic potential for us. And that kind of has me excited.”

Brown believes this new potential comes with uncertainty.

“That is an uncertainty that a lot of people are worried about,” said Brown. “Whenever you’re dealing with a new company, you wonder, are they going to honor our old agreements, so they’re going to honor our industry and our communities.”

Rep. Dave Lislegard, a DFL’er representing the region, was unavailable for an interview or comment.

