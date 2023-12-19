Plane breaks through ice during landing on Upper Red Lake

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Everyone is safe after another scary incident on Upper Red Lake.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday a Cessna 172 Sky Hawk landed on the lake and broke through the ice.

Responders were able to use binoculars from shore to confirm the two occupants had made it out of the plane and were being assisted to shore by other anglers on the ice.

The plane had departed from Grand Rapids with plans to land at Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing. After conducting a flyover, the pilot identified what was believed to be a safe landing area.

When landing, the lack of snow resulted in the plane having difficulty slowing down. Eventually the plane slid into an area of thin ice and the nose of the plane broke through into open water.

Authorities say both occupants were not hurt.

It was stated there was one to two inches of ice reported where the plane went through, which was approximately a half mile way from Pioneer Rd. on the southeastern shore of Upper Red Lake.

The pilot had made contact with a recovery operation and arrangements to remove the plane are underway.

