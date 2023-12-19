Ordean Foundation donates $90K to AICHO

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth housing group is getting a big boost for their efforts.

On Tuesday the Ordean Foundation is celebrating its 90th anniversary by giving $90,000 to the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO).

AICHO leaders said they will use the money to expand its shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

LeAnn Littewolf, AICHO’s Executive Director, said the gift was unexpected and generous.

”It is a huge honor to be a partnership with the Ordean Foundation and for them to recognize the community good that’s going to come from it,” said Littewolf. “It’s a long-term investment. This is a shelter that’s going to be open for a long time.”

The Ordean Foundation was founded on Dec. 19, 1933 with a goal of providing for the “poor, destitute, and needy without regard for race, color, or gender.”

”We understand that the need has never been greater,” said Don Ness, Executive Director at the Ordean Foundation. “There are folks that are struggling within our community and struggling with issues of poverty and be able to afford housing and afford to support the families, and so our work continues.”

Ness says the Ordean Foundation’s work is done through community partners like AICHO and other groups.

