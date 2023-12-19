NCHC moves playoffs to campus sites starting in 2026

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) leaders announced on Tuesday that they will be moving its playoffs entirely to campus sites.

The decision was approved unanimously by the NCHC’s Board of Directors on Monday.

Officials say the tournament will be played over three weeks starting in 2026.

Changes:

Begins with a play-in game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds Starts in 2025 with the addition of Arizona State University

Semifinals will move to single elimination at two campus sites on the Saturday after the quarterfinals

Championship game will be held at the highest remaining seed a week after the semifinals

All NCHC Tournament games will be held at the higher seed, except for the No. 8 vs. No. 9 play-in game, which will be hosted by the No. 1 seed

No Change:

First week of the playoffs there will be four best-of-three quarterfinal series

Teams will be re-seeded following the quarterfinal round, which will determine the semifinal match-ups, and host sites

Champion of the NCHC Tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament

“The expansion to a three-week playoff immediately preceding NCAA regional play maintains the competitiveness of our Frozen Faceoff Championship while providing our teams with a better schedule for travel and rest,” said NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems.

2026 Schedule:

Begin on Wednesday, March 4 with the play-in game at the site of the No. 1 seed

Best-of-three quarterfinal series will take place from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, if necessary

Two semifinals will be held on Saturday, March 14 at the two highest remaining seeds

2026 championship game on Saturday, March 21 at the highest remaining seed

According to officials, with the change in format, higher seeds advancing all the way to the championship game will play between four and five games in March leading into the NCAA Tournament, with limited travel.

Compared to the current NCHC schedule and playoff structure, NCHC teams can play up to seven games in March heading into NCAA Regionals, with the potential for multiple weeks of travel.

“Prioritizing student-athlete and fan experience is paramount to the core of NCHC,” said Dr. Joanne Li, the Chair of the NCHC Board of Directors and Chancellor at the University of Nebraska Omaha. “Taking into consideration our student-athletes’ opinions, the NCHC is excited to take advantage of some of the top venues in college hockey and the incredible post-season atmospheres that will take place on our campus sites.”

Due to the new extra week of playoffs, regular season conference play will start a week earlier beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The full 2025-26 schedule will be released in the spring of 2025.

2024 and 2025:

The 2024 and 2025 NCHC Playoffs and Frozen Faceoffs will continue as scheduled, with the semifinals and championship held at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

This year’s NCHC Tournament will be held from March 15 through March 17 with best-of-three quarterfinal series on campus sites.

The Frozen Faceoff is set for March 22-23.

The 2025 NCHC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 with the play-in game at the No. 1 seed.

”Playoff hockey is meant to be played in front of a home crowd and we are excited to start this new tradition in the NCHC that will greatly benefit our student-athletes and our loyal fans,” said Chair of the NCHC Athletic Council and Western Michigan University Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae. “The NCHC continues to build upon its brand as the most exciting hockey conference in the country, and we look forward to feeling the electricity in our arenas in the postseason.”

”The NCHC and all member institutions are very much looking forward to the new playoff format starting in 2026,” said University of North Dakota Head Coach Brad Berry. “Home sites will absolutely enhance the student-athlete experience, along with allowing each hockey program to better manage their respective team ahead of the NCAA Tournament.”

”We’re looking forward to the new format. It rewards your top seeds with more home games and less travel. It also allows our passionate fans to enjoy championship hockey in their home venues,” said University of Minnesota Duluth Head Coach Scott Sandelin. ”I’ll certainly miss playing at Xcel Energy Center, but we think the change will be good.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.