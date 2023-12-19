Minnesota allocates record amount of state funding for housing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Walz announced on Dec. 15 a record $348 million will be going to nonprofits focused on affordable housing across the state.

“This funding will create an improvement more than 4,700 apartments and lots across Minnesota,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who visited Duluth on Tuesday. “These projects will support about 7,000 annual jobs in Minnesota as well. Over $70 million of these funds are coming right here to Duluth and northeastern Minnesota.”

Center City Housing, who owns and manages the Birchwood Apartments on Burning Tree Dr. in Duluth is one of the organizations receiving state funds.

Birchwood Apartments houses 30 single adults and are a permanent supportive housing option for those who are experiencing homelessness or are at high risk.

Residents also typically battle behavioral health issues like addiction.

Center City Housing will use the millions of dollars it receives from the state to renovate the San Marco, which already houses 70 people.

They will also construct the Welsh Place which will house 30 adults like the Birchwood Apartments.

“I was desperate,” said Bonnie, a resident of Birchwood Apartments. “I was sick and I needed a safe place to be. I hadn’t had an address, a stable address in years.

Bonnie battled alcoholism for two years and lived in and out of shelters before she moved into Birchwood Apartments.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan said it is about time the state goes big so others can go home.

“We’re building dignified homes where people who are experiencing homelessness today will one day live,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “We’re preserving the homes that we have to make sure that affordable homes in our community are safe and high quality for years to come.”

This effort is working toward a community where experiencing homelessness no longer has to mean experiencing hopelessness.

“I love the staff here. They helped save my life,” said Bonnie. “They go above and beyond the call of duty. I’m just grateful they gave me a chance.”

After the deal closes, Center City Housing hopes to begin renovation on the San Marco in the summer and construction on the Welsh Place by September.

