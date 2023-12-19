Mild and breezy today with above average temperatures expected to continue

TUESDAY: Today will feature mostly cloudy skies in the morning transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Breezy conditions in the morning will calm down in the afternoon out of the SW at 10-20 MPH to start the day falling to 5-10 MPH near sunset. After a cool start, temperatures rebound into the lower 30′s region wide.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies with an E wind at 10-20 MPH resulting in some lake effect flurries in the Twin Ports and along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be above average but a little cooler than Tuesday, with a high of 31 in Duluth and upper 20′s to lower 30′s region wide.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will be in the 30′s once again with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be SE at 5-15 MPH as we warm up into the weekend.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.