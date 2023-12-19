Mild and breezy today with above average temperatures expected to continue

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Today will feature mostly cloudy skies in the morning transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Breezy conditions in the morning will calm down in the afternoon out of the SW at 10-20 MPH to start the day falling to 5-10 MPH near sunset. After a cool start, temperatures rebound into the lower 30′s region wide.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies with an E wind at 10-20 MPH resulting in some lake effect flurries in the Twin Ports and along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be above average but a little cooler than Tuesday, with a high of 31 in Duluth and upper 20′s to lower 30′s region wide.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will be in the 30′s once again with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be SE at 5-15 MPH as we warm up into the weekend.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
Police Lights Generic
Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
DECEMBER 18, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Cold tonight, mild weather returns later!
Northern News Now morning forecast today 12-18-23
Northern News Now morning forecast today 12-18-23
Northern News Now
First Alert: Cool Monday with some light snow on the UP