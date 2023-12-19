LA Chargers sign former Bulldog Brent Laing to practice squad

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A former UMD offensive lineman has officially entered the professional league.

Brent Laing was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad effective immediately on Monday.

The Lakeville, MN native is currently a rookie and signed with the New York Jets back in April as an undrafted free agent.

Laing was a two-time American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) First Team All-American in 2021 and 2022.

Last winter, he became the first UMD player to be invited to the NFL Combine, as well as the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Additionally, he was the third Bulldog to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The former UMD captain was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list and was a Don Hansen All-American Honorable Mention in 2022.

