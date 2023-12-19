How to financially plan for your new baby

For middle income families the largest cost of raising a child is housing
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The cost of rearing a child can vary greatly, but the USDA estimated the expenses from birth through age 17 in a two-child, middle-income, married-couple family is just over $233,000.

For a baby born in 2023, that number grows to more than $300,000 when adjusted for inflation.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the first thing to do when preparing for a new child is to create a financial plan. Start budgeting money early for all the things needed once the child arrives.

Joyce said expectant parents should update beneficiaries on all accounts, amend or create a new will, and look at starting a college fund.

“We started saving for my sons when they were 30 days old.” Joyce said. “I mean, as soon as we got a Social Security number for them, we started saving at least a little bit every month.”

He said saving just $25 month to start will add up over the 18 years, and if you have a 529 account it will accrue interest.

Joyce advised parents to think beyond the baby clothes and diapers when planning for a family. Consider the financial implications that will last 18 years or longer.

