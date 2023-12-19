Holding On To History: The legacy of Martin and Grace Pattison lives on

SUPERIOR, WI (Northern News Now) - Ely’s Pattison Street is named after a three time mayor of Superior. Pattison State Park south of Superior is named for a former Douglas County Sherrif. They’re both the same man - Martin Pattison.

“Martin Pattison is the man who built Fairlawn Mansion along with his wife Grace Pattison.” said Megan Meyer of Superior Public Museums.

The Pattisons started building their fortune in the U.P. with lumbering operations and iron mines. In the late 1870′s, the duo moved to Superior. Martin spent the 1880′s discovering a rich iron ore body in Ely and developing the Chandler and Pioneer Mines. Fairlawn Mansion was built in the early 1890′s. The Pattisons became ecologists when they bought 1400 acres along the Black River to save them from development in 1917.

“So, they learned about a company that was going to build a dam that was going to ruin Big Manitou Falls so he secretly purchased all the land from the landowners and turned it over to the state park.” said Meyer.

Martin died at age 77 shortly after that. That left Grace to carry on alone.

“You can’t forget Grace, she was a very strong woman behind a strong man.” said Valerie Burke of Superior Public Museums.

Taking forefront in the family, Grace moved to California and donated Fairlawn to charity.

“She was important in the Superior Children’s Home Association and of course she donated Fairlawn when she left.” said Cindy Smith of Superior Public Museums.

Babe Ruth would visit the kids at the Superior Children’s Home and Refuge Center in 1926. Grace Pattison passed in 1934. Today, the Chandler and Pioneer Mines are called Miners Lake, Fairlawn Mansion is a museum and Pattison State Park has preserved Big Manitou Falls for a century.

