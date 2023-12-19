Glensheen Mansion sees increase in foot traffic ahead of holidays

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Glensheen Mansion decks the halls of the massive home with lights, garland ornaments and more for the holiday season.

Each year, the mansion is adorned with 25 different Christmas trees, using thousands of ornaments to ring in the season in the home’s 39 rooms.

The early 20th-century home normally welcomes guests seven days a week during the holiday season, extending their hours for their special candlelight tours in the evening.

“It takes us eight days to decorate the whole entire house, a crew of 15 to 20 to help do that,” Mike Mayou, the Marketing Manager for Glensheen Mansion, said.

The mansion also places several automated candles throughout the home, for guests to take tours of at night.

Throughout the holiday season, the mansion sees thousands of people, according to Mayou.

“You see thousands of people come in on a day, it can sometimes be overwhelming when you walk through here and there’s someone in every single room but that’s really what we love to see is that people get to come and enjoy the history,” Mayou said.

The home is not only a historic gem but also unique in the fact that several of the pieces in the home are original.

Even some of the Christmas trees are decorated with original ornaments from the Congdon family.

According to Mayou, it can be an intricate process to decorate, but it brings the mansion to life.

“It’s everything from wearing gloves to really making sure you’re being very careful when you’re entering those spaces,” Mayou said. “Our collections manager does a great job of really making sure that that knowledge is passed along as well as making sure our collections are handled in a way that’s really going to preserve it.”

The Christmas tours at Glensheen run daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Candlelight Christmas Tours run Fridays and Saturdays through the month of December, as well as from December 26 to December 28.

