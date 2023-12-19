Giving Tree Project continues heartwarming tradition 21 years later

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth elementary schoolers continued a heartwarming tradition on Tuesday.

Lester Park students dropped off gifts and small Christmas trees to older folks who are spending this holiday either in the hospital or at an assisted living home for the Giving Tree Project.

The project started 21 years ago when a little boy named Robbie Baker wanted to thank the nurses and doctors who helped save his brother’s life after he was severely burned.

Lester Park students have continued the tradition ever since.

The students talked about the Giving Tree Project and why they enjoy participating.

“Just maybe seeing the smiles,” said Caleb, 5th grade.

“Bringing joy to people who may be in the hospital and in the nursing home,” stated Catherine, 4th grade.

“So we make sure everyone is happy with their Christmas,” said Gael, 5th grade.

Baker was also there for the donations on Tuesday.

21 years later, he says it’s fantastic to see this tradition continue.

“It’s crazy and it’s just great because all the kids are learning they can have such a profound impact in the lives of complete strangers just by raising money and decorating trees I think it’s amazing,” said Baker.

This is a Service Learning Project, so the students raise money to purchase the trees and gifts.

They also have a discussion about their good deeds with their classmates.

