First Alert: Rain and snow possible over Christmas weekend

TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight into our Wednesday with winds out of the ENE at 5-10 MPH. Some light lake effect snow will be possible along the North Shore, but minimal accumulation will be likely. Lows will be in the teens to single digits.

WEDNESDAY: Winds become breezy out of the east at 10-15 MPH, gusting up to 20 MPH at times. Duluth and areas along the North Shore may see some light lake effect snow, mainly in the morning and late evening. Minimal accumulation is expected, but a few slick spots on roads are possible. Otherwise, highs reach the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Warmer air pushing into our region will lead to a chance for drizzle throughout the region. Highs reach the low to mid 30s with overcast skies. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: A few light rain showers will be possible Friday with mild temperatures. Saturday is quiet with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’re currently watching an area of low pressure that is set to impact the Northland Sunday into Christmas Monday. As of right now, it looks like there will be a chance for rain showers Sunday with some snow mixing with rain Monday. We are not expecting significant snowfall accumulation at this time, but this forecast could definitely change a little bit before Christmas. Check back for updates on your holiday travel forecast!

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.