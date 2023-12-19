Duluth Property Taxes to Increase by 3.1 % in 2024

By Cara Kopp
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- During their final meeting of the year, the Duluth City Council approved the city’s more than $100 million budget for 2024, which included a small increase to property taxes.

“This year, we are coming in just over 3% on property tax increases,” said Arik Forsman, a Duluth City Councilor.

The council unanimously voted to increase Duluth property taxes by 3.1% on Monday.

What that will look like for homeowners in the city, if you own a $200,000 home, your property taxes will increase by about $8 a month, next year.

Although the councilors say it is only a small increase, it’s slightly higher than some Duluth homeowners were expecting.

“The city council did amend the proposed mayoral budget,” said Forsman.

Back in August, Mayor Emily Larson proposed a 2% property tax levy increase for 2024.

After weeks of reviewing Larson’s budget, the council decided to raise that maximum levy by 1.1%.

“That additional increase, relatively modest increase, in the budget is to invest in core public services and public safety,” said Forsman.

The council’s additions specifically will be going towards raising firefighter wages by 8% and about $250,000 in additional funding for the library.

“I think this year we are striking a decent balance,” said Forsman.

The council, who were all happy with the numbers, voting to finalize the roughly $108 million dollar budget for the new year.

State lawmakers approved $4.4 million in local government aid for projects in Duluth, which was already added to the 2024 city budget.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
Police Lights Generic
Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
Northern News Now
First Alert: Cool Monday with some light snow on the UP

Latest News

Fatal crash south of Cook leaves two dead
Fairlawn Mansion in Superior is one of many legacies left behind by Martin and Grace Pattison.
Holding On To History: The legacy of Martin and Grace Pattison lives on
Holding on to History: The legacies of Martin and Grace Pattison
Council Approves 2024 Property Tax Levy