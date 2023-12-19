Duluth Property Taxes to Increase by 3.1 % in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- During their final meeting of the year, the Duluth City Council approved the city’s more than $100 million budget for 2024, which included a small increase to property taxes.

“This year, we are coming in just over 3% on property tax increases,” said Arik Forsman, a Duluth City Councilor.

The council unanimously voted to increase Duluth property taxes by 3.1% on Monday.

What that will look like for homeowners in the city, if you own a $200,000 home, your property taxes will increase by about $8 a month, next year.

Although the councilors say it is only a small increase, it’s slightly higher than some Duluth homeowners were expecting.

“The city council did amend the proposed mayoral budget,” said Forsman.

Back in August, Mayor Emily Larson proposed a 2% property tax levy increase for 2024.

After weeks of reviewing Larson’s budget, the council decided to raise that maximum levy by 1.1%.

“That additional increase, relatively modest increase, in the budget is to invest in core public services and public safety,” said Forsman.

The council’s additions specifically will be going towards raising firefighter wages by 8% and about $250,000 in additional funding for the library.

“I think this year we are striking a decent balance,” said Forsman.

The council, who were all happy with the numbers, voting to finalize the roughly $108 million dollar budget for the new year.

State lawmakers approved $4.4 million in local government aid for projects in Duluth, which was already added to the 2024 city budget.

