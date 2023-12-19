Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery

A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued from Lake Superior.(Tamra Boltz)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dog rescued from Lake Superior last week now needs surgery.

According to the family, “Baloo” needs surgery to repair his broken knee after he jumped into Lake Superior.

Duluth Firefighters braved 8-foot-waves and extremely cold water to save “Baloo,” after the dog escaped from his leash and jumped in near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the veterinary bills.

Baloo and his family are very blessed that he is alive and so thankful for the Duluth Fire and Rescue, men and women that came to his rescue. Baloo’s family is deeply saddened that this incident occurred and appreciates all of the kind words, during this difficult time,” fundraiser organizer Tamra Boltz said.

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.

