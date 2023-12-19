Diocese of Duluth releases statement on same-sex couples

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pope Francis formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, the Vatican announced Monday.

It was a radical shift in policy that aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

A document of about 4800 words in Italian explained the decision.

The document was called “Fiducias Supplicans”.

Bishop Daniel Felton of the Diocese of Duluth has released the following statement regarding Fiducias Supplicans.

One of the most essential and beautiful themes of Pope Francis’ papacy is “accompaniment”: the reality that the Church, like her Lord, must meet sinners, which is all of us, not with harshness and rejection and unrealistic immediate demands of moral perfection but rather with gentleness, patience, mercy, and love, and with real help to cooperate with God’s grace and grow more and more in a life of holiness and discipleship.

This is the context for the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration Fiducia Supplicans, issued Dec. 18, which discusses forms of informal pastoral blessings that ordained ministers could give in certain circumstances to people in irregular relationships, including same-sex unions. As the document makes clear, this practice could only be carried out in a way that upholds the church’s perennial teaching on the nature of marriage, which comes from the Gospel (FS 5) — as an “exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the generation of children” — and the teaching that only within such a marriage can sexual relations “find their natural, proper, and fully human meaning. The Church’s doctrine on this point remains firm” (4).

That’s why, “when it comes to blessings, the Church has the right and the duty to avoid any rite that might contradict this conviction or lead to confusion” (5), such as something resembling a marriage ceremony or other liturgy. Instead, what it envisions are informal pastoral blessings for people encountering God and seeking his help and grace in situations in which “there is no intention to legitimize anything, but rather to open one’s life to God, to ask for his help to live better, and also to invoke the Holy Spirit so that the values of the Gospel may be lived with greater faithfulness” (40).

As practicing Catholics, we know we are all sinners who have freely received the gentle mercy and kindness and patience of Jesus, who seeks to bring us abundant healing, hope, and joy. Fiducia Supplicans should be understood in that spirit, of meeting people and accompanying them to more deeply experience and embrace the teachings and friendship of Jesus Christ.

