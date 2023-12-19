Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.(North Dakota Geological Survey)
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
Police Lights Generic
Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust
Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
Northern News Now
First Alert: Cool Monday with some light snow on the UP
Lake effect snow is causing an advisory for the South Shore
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Snowbelt, light but slippery snow for the rest of the region

Latest News

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse appears in front of the Cinderella Castle at...
Jonathan Majors’ Marvel ouster after assault conviction throws years of Disney’s plans into disarray
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, center, leaves after speaking with reporters outside federal court,...
Georgia election workers ask for court order barring Rudy Giuliani from repeating lies about them
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
Gov. Greg Abbott signs three bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville,...
Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Measuring Ice thickness
After Red Lake rescue, DNR and law enforcement advise caution on ice