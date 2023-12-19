City by City: Twin Ports, Chisholm, Wisconsin

By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Twin Ports- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a contest until December 19. Residents are encouraged to send suggestions on protecting area lakes and streams from stormwater runoff. Anyone who suggests new ideas will be entered into a drawing for one of four prizes. Prizes include anti-slip boots, gift certificates for plants, and more.

Chisholm, MN- The first-ever “Made in Chisholm Film Screening” will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21 at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The event will showcase three films and a TV pilot episode all made in Chisholm. According to the Upper Midwest Film Office, the TV show alone had a big impact on the local economy. They said more than $45,000 was generated at local businesses. Producers and directors will host a question and answer session with filmgoers after each show.

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin Water Library at UW-Madison and the Wisconsin Library Association are teaming up for the “Great Lakes, Great Read” program, set to launch in 2024. The program is based on what they say is a need for more education about the Great Lakes as a natural resource. The program will kick off on February 1. Book titles will be announced on Earth Day in April. All Wisconsinites can participate and local libraries will host discussions and activities.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Virginia, Duluth

