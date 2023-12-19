Briggs, Ryan rock climb at Duluth’s Vertical Endeavors

By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Not too far from the Northern News Now studios, our team visited the cutting-edge rock-climbing facility in Canal Park.

Duluth’s Vertical Endeavors offers a variety of climbing challenges.

Something Briggs and Ryan got to experience first-hand in this week’s Blindfold on Northern Life.

For more information on how you can try it out for yourself, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
Police Lights Generic
Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range

Latest News

Northern Life
Briggs, Ryan rock climb at Duluth’s Vertical Endeavors
Duluth city council approves slightly increasing Duluth property taxes,
Duluth Property Taxes to Increase by 3.1 % in 2024
Northern Life team tries the new floating sauna at Pier B
Cedar & Stone rejuvenates visitors with new floating sauna
Cedar & Stone rejuvenates visitors with new floating sauna