ATV breaks through ice on Boulder Dam Reservation

SAGINAW, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Boulder Lake Reservoir after a man broke through the ice on his ATV at around 7 a.m. on Monday.

According to authorities, the man from Saginaw, Minn. was able to get out of the water on his own.

With the help of the Gnesen Fire Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the ATV was also recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious on the ice due to the recent warm weather.

