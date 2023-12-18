Rubber Chicken Theater putting on year-in-review productions

The Duluth comedy theater group will put on two shows looking back at some of the biggest events in the city.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth comedy theater group will put on two shows looking back at some of the biggest events in the city.

The company will host “Mayor Mia!” an annual holiday comedy revue about Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s tenure as the top executive in the city.

“Every time an outgoing administration wraps up, we like to have some fun and center the show around that,” Brian Matuszak, Executive Producer of Rubber Chicken Theater, said.

The shows also talk about topics like marijuana legalization in Minnesota and road construction in the Northland.

“Mayor-elect Roger Reinert will be making an appearance,” Matuszak said about an actor playing the role of the incoming mayor.

In addition to those performances, the company will also put on its annual Rubber Chicken New Year’s Cluckin’ Eve show on December 31.

“We’ve got live music, we’ve got prize giveaways, so that’s always its own separate little thing that’s a lot of fun as well,” Matuszak said.

The “Mayor Mia!’ performances are December 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Depot’s Studio Four.

Tickets are $25 per performance, you can call 218-213-2780 for more information.

New Year’s Cluckin’ Eve is December 31 in The Depot’s Studio Four at 506 W. Michigan St.

Tickets for that show are $30 per person.

You can visit the Rubber Chicken Theater’s website here.

