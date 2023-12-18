Juice Pharm hosts annual tamale party

The tamales were filled with sweet potato, tomatoes, and black beans, in line with Juice Pharm’s plant-based menu.(Northern News Now)
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Celebrating the holiday season with special foods is an annual tradition for many.

For some, including a restaurant owner in Duluth, tamales are the holiday treat of choice.

Juice Pharm in Duluth held their annual tamale party Sunday.

Owner Desiree Jenkins grew up in California, and she said tamales were a big part of the holiday season.

Her grandmother used to host a tamale party every year, which was a big hit with friends and family.

Jenkins and her co-owner decided to bring that tradition to Duluth.

”Everyone really likes a new culture coming here,” Jenkins said. “Knowing our story, having Hispanic, and Giselle and I moving here from California, and so it kind of showcases a little bit in our influence and our background and our love for food and culture.”

The tamales were filled with sweet potato, tomatoes, and black beans, in line with Juice Pharm’s plant-based menu.

They made about 120 and sold out quickly. They plan to make more for their tamale party next year.

