Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (right) Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Sheriff: 35 stranded ice anglers rescued on Upper Red Lake
Police Lights Generic
Duluth Police arrest woman, teen during drug bust
Northern News Now
First Alert: Cool Monday with some light snow on the UP
Lake effect snow is causing an advisory for the South Shore
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Snowbelt, light but slippery snow for the rest of the region
Schools Closed
Floodwood Schools will go virtual Friday due to staffing

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Trump’s lawyers ask full appeals court to review gag order restricting his speech in election case
Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
Crash impacting traffic on Hwy. 53 south of Cook
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York