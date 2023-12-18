Homegrown Music Fest hosts mixer to recruit volunteers Sunday

The festival is also expanding to include non-musical acts.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Preparations have commenced for the annual Homegrown Music Festival.

Homegrown leaders hosted a mixer Sunday at Blacklist Brewing.

People in attendance learned more about the festival and how to get involved.

Organizers also announced the festival will be expanding.

In 2024, Homegrown will feature a variety show for comedians and other non-musical acts.

“We’ll try to curate a show with a variety of performances that will be something different, and hopefully we can showcase plenty of other talent,” Homegrown Co-Director Cory Jezierski said.

Applications for musical acts, a variety performers, and volunteers are all available online.

To learn more, visit duluthhomegrown.org/application.

