First Alert: Cool Monday with some light snow on the UP

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Today will feature sunny skies and windy conditions for most with high temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20′s. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 MPH, with lake effect snow flurries likely in NE Wisconsin and light snow along the UP, with minor snow accumulations of 1-3″ expected on the UP and Iron County WI with T-1″ in Ashland county.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see clouds filling in with mild temperatures in the low to mid 30′s. Winds will be lighter than Monday but still breezy out of the SW at 10-20 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild again with a high of 32 degrees. Winds will be out of the E at 10-20 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
Lake effect snow is causing an advisory for the South Shore
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Snowbelt, light but slippery snow for the rest of the region
Schools Closed
Floodwood Schools will go virtual Friday due to staffing
Duluth Fire on Grand Avenue
Garage Fire on Grand Avenue Under Investigation

Latest News

Lake effect snow is causing an advisory for the South Shore
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Snowbelt, light but slippery snow for the rest of the region
Light snow should again fall on Sunday
Light snow Sunday to be followed by another warm up
Northern News Now
Snow showers end Saturday and week ahead dries up
PM Weather Recording
DECEMBER 15, PM WEATHER