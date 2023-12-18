First Alert: Cool Monday with some light snow on the UP
MONDAY: Today will feature sunny skies and windy conditions for most with high temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20′s. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 MPH, with lake effect snow flurries likely in NE Wisconsin and light snow along the UP, with minor snow accumulations of 1-3″ expected on the UP and Iron County WI with T-1″ in Ashland county.
TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see clouds filling in with mild temperatures in the low to mid 30′s. Winds will be lighter than Monday but still breezy out of the SW at 10-20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild again with a high of 32 degrees. Winds will be out of the E at 10-20 MPH.
