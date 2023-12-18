Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County on Sunday evening.

According to officials, there are approximately 40-50 people stranded on the ice that has broken away from shore and responders are working to get everyone safely back to shore.

Officials believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, causing this situation.

Beltrami County Public Information Officer Christopher Muller said in a press release, “Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats.”

He also said, “Unfortunately, this is a common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
Snow showers end Saturday and week ahead dries up
Duluth Fire on Grand Avenue
Garage Fire on Grand Avenue Under Investigation
Roya Snyder has cardiomyopathy, which has led her to need a heart transplant. Her mom is now...
Duluth family asks for help to get seven-year-old daughter heart transplant
Jeanne Ryan
Long-time Twin Ports radio host Jeanne Ryan has died
Schools Closed
Floodwood Schools will go virtual Friday due to staffing

Latest News

Click here for the video forecast
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson December 17
Union holiday party.
Union members get help during holiday season from AFL-CIO
Lake effect snow is causing an advisory for the South Shore
Winter Weather Advisory for Snowbelt, light snow for the rest
Light snow should again fall on Sunday
Light snow Sunday to be followed by another warm up