Crash impacting traffic on Hwy. 53 south of Cook

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COOK, MN -- A crash is impacting traffic on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday evening.

According to MnDOT’s 511 website, the crash happened between Britt Road and Peppard Road, about 12 miles south of Cook. The northbound lanes between those two roads are temporarily closed as of 4:05 p.m.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.

MnDOT’s website says investigators expect to be on scene until about 7 p.m.

The road is listed as ice-covered, according to MnDOT.

Drivers may want to consider an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

