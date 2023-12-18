Cold tonight, mild weather returns later!

MONDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies will remain for the bulk of the overnight hours before clouds increase early Tuesday morning. Lows dip into the single digits to teens above zero, but a couple low lying areas away from Lake Superior may reach single digits below zero as well.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase Tuesday morning with more mild weather returning. Highs reach the low to mid 30s with winds out of the SW at 5-10 MPH. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Winds will be a little breezy out of the east at 10-20 MPH, gusting higher at times. Highs reach the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s and teens.

THURSDAY: Highs reach the mid 30s with a slight chance for light drizzle and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: A couple areas of drizzle will be possible Friday. Otherwise, the first half of the weekend will be relatively calm with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings a chance for rain with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Christmas Monday features a chance for rain and snow showers, so stay tuned for any travel impacts as we head closer to the holiday weekend!

