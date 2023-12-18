Cedar & Stone rejuvenates visitors with new floating sauna

By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saunas and the Northland go hand in hand.

But how about a sauna on the waters of Lake Superior? That’s a beautiful harmony.

During Monday’s episode of Northern Life, Briggs, Ryan, and Director Seth got to experience Cedar & Stone’s newest addition to their location at Pier B in Duluth.

The three of them first went through the sauna experience on the water and proceeded to do a cold plunge into the nearby waters.

For more information on Cedar & Stone and to book a floating sauna time for yourself, click here.

