Canosia, Rice Lake Townships receive fire suppression tools after fundraiser

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Northland fire departments now have a new tool to help save lives.

The Duluth Masonic Lodge and Ionic Lodge 186 in Duluth along with other organizers raised hundreds of dollars this summer to help the Canosia Township and Rice Lake Fire Departments.

The departments were finally presented with those tools on Monday.

The one-time-use device can spray out a chemical to help contain the flames, giving the smaller departments a leg up when needed.

Fire suppression tools
Fire suppression tools(Northern News Now)

”When a fire starts, what this does is it saves time so that the fire truck can get to the scene and finish putting the fire out,” said David Wahlberg, Senior Warden at Ionic Lodge 186.

Canosia and Rice Lake Township Fire Departments were chosen at random to receive the tool.

