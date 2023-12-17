Winter Weather Advisory for Snowbelt, light snow for the rest

WEATHER STORY: A departing low is keeping a precip chance going. For most of us, it will be light. Lake effect on the South Shore, though, will make things heavier there. The Snowbelt has a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Monday. Canadian high pressure will arrive on Monday to clear us up and knock temperatures down. The normal high and low are 20 and 4 this week. Monday will be close to that but it will warm up again as early as Tuesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: There will be a cloudy sky with a 30% chance for light, mixed showers. Heavier totals will run from Iron County WI through the U.P. The low temp will be near 12. The wind will be NW 15-25 mph.

Snow totals will be light for most folks until noon Monday (maxuser | KBJR WX)

MONDAY: It will be mostly sunny and cool. The low temp will fall to 12 which isn’t too bad for December. The high will make it to 20 which is the normal average. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be partly sunny and warmer conditions will start to take over. The day will start at 12 and then go to a high of 30. The wind will be SW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Most of the week ahead will be dry and mild. A shot at more mixed showers will try to strike next Saturday and Sunday.

The week ahead will become warmer than normal again (maxuser | KBJR WX)

