Union members get help during holiday season from AFL-CIO

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Each year, one organization helps union families who need a little extra help buying Christmas presents for their children.

The AFL-CIO is a federation comprised of about 60 unions and represents more than 12 million working people.

They held their annual Kids’ Christmas Party Sunday to distribute gifts to give to the 15 families receiving presents this year.

One of the families was retired member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Johnnie Forrest, who had an unexpected hospitalization in September 2022.

“They didn’t think I’d survive the life flight,” said Forrest. “Then I was in a coma for 12 days, right-sided heart failure.”

He is still undergoing rehab, but instead of having few gifts this Christmas, the AFL-CIO is providing presents for his 11-year-old son.

“I’m just immensely grateful,” said Forrest. “It’s making a difference. I’m excited and humbled, very humbled.”

Local union representatives bring families to the attention of the AFL-CIO they believe could use the extra help.

“Over the last couple of months we do a giving tree system to identify gift needs for union families who are in need this holiday season,” said AFL-CIO Community Service Director Corey Cusick. “It is really rewarding. You know, it’s not a given even if you have a union job that you know, especially around the holidays, that you’re gonna have enough to go around.”

Forrest, who is a Union activist himself and knows what it is like to be on both sides of giving, said there is only one way to feel during special days.

“It’s fulfilling,” said Forrest. “And I’m hoping as fulfilled as I am getting the stuff, that they’re fulfilled as they are by sharing it.”

